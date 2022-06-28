• Rapper Kendrick Lamar closed the Glastonbury Festival with a headline set that saw him chant "Godspeed for women's rights" as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns. Lamar, 35, ended his new song "Savior" by chanting, "They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women's rights," before dropping his microphone and walking off the stage at the music festival Sunday. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was among big names including Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen to feature at the festival in southwest England, which welcomed back 200,000 music fans for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ross treated the crowd to hits including "Baby Love" and "You Can't Hurry Love" earlier Sunday, while McCartney performed Beatles classics and newer material during a two-hour set Saturday. McCartney also sang a duet with Springsteen, and thanks to technology, he also sang a duet of "I've Got a Feeling" with remastered vocals from the late John Lennon as footage of Lennon was played on large screens. In all, 3,000 performers played at the four-day festival, which celebrated its 50th anniversary.

• Queen Elizabeth II traveled to her official residence in Scotland on Monday to open a week of traditional events, starting with an ancient ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public appearances in recent months because of problems moving around, took part in the Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh. She was symbolically offered the keys to the city and welcomed to her "ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland." Tradition dictates that she returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to the city's elected officials. A smiling Elizabeth stood in the forecourt at the palace, with a member of her entourage holding an umbrella over her head. The monarch was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie. The queen is expected to attend a military ceremony in the palace gardens today, in tribute to her role as head of the U.K. armed forces. The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch's 70 years on the throne. She made just a few appearances during the four-day holiday weekend, with officials saying she experienced some discomfort. Prince Charles, her son and heir to the throne, has been taking on a greater public role in recent months. He was also taking part in the events in Scotland along with other members of the royal family.

Jack White performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)



