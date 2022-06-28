Brown elected chair

of LR Port Authority

Bobby Brown, who has served on the Little Rock Port Authority since 2016, has been elected chair of the organization's board of directors for a one-year term ending in July 2023. He has previously served as treasurer and vice chair.

"My family has a rich history at the Port and 50 years ago this month, I help my father open AFCO Metals at the Port of Little Rock," Brown said. "This community is blessed to have a place like the Port of Little Rock and the economic impact we have on central Arkansas is second to none."

Brown, a Little Rock native, is president and chief executive officer of Interstate SignWays, which engineers and fabricates highway signage used in 40 states.

The Port Authority board also elected Clay McGeorge as vice-chair and Stan Hastings as treasurer.

The Little Rock port is an intermodal transportation center featuring a 4,000-acre industrial park, three full-service river terminals, its own shortline railroad and a slackwater harbor on the Arkansas River.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart puts $220M

in state store update

Walmart Inc. is spending more than $220 million this year to update and remodel 46 of its Arkansas stores, the company said Friday.

In Northwest Arkansas, Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets slated for remodeling include three in Springdale, and two each in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers. Also, a Neighborhood Markets in Pea Ridge and Siloam Springs are on the list.

Statewide, some remodels are completed.

Each remodeled store will offer curbside pickup, delivery and Express Delivery -- those made in less than two hours.

The Bentonville-based retailer said the new conveniences will make its Walmart Plus membership program available to more customers. These benefits include free delivery from stores with a $35 minimum purchase; free shipping; and discounts on fuel and some prescriptions.

"Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers," said David Carmon, vice president and general manager for Walmart U.S. Whether customers shop online or in-store, "our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders."

-- Serenah McKay

Index inches up 0.16

to close at 744.38

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 744.38, up 0.16.

"Monday was a directionless day for stocks despite strong core capital and durable goods results in May and news out of China regarding covid-related re-opening could help the supply-chain issues," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.