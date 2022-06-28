Northwest Arkansas fireworks stands busy as some shortages persist

Fireworks sellers are dealing with some shortages, but still expect a busy July Fourth.

Small businesses across the country must contend with ongoing supply chain challenges and a surge in costs, according to a press release from the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The consumer price index, which tracks the prices consumers pay for goods and services, rose by the highest amount since 1990 last October, according to an April pyrotechnics association news release. Other measures of inflation show prices rising at the highest rate in 13 years, according to the association.

Areas where inflation has hit the fireworks industry include supplies and raw materials, shipping, insurance, transportation and labor, according to the association.

Overall, costs are up 35% across the fireworks industry, the release stated.

Gary Daugherty of West Siloam Springs, Okla., has operated a Theissen Fireworks stand in Oklahoma, just across the Arkansas state line, for eight years. Sales were great last year as the stand sold out by the morning of July Fourth, he said.

There are shortages of items children might play with including the diamond shooter, strobe lights and sparklers, he said.

Chase Payne of Colcord, Okla., manages the Pyro Jakes stand next to Sonic in Gentry. The cost of shipping product from China to the United States is higher than in previous years, he said. Having more than one distributor is key to having a good selection, he said.

Sales have been good at the stand even before the really busy time closer to the holiday. The average sale was about $50 a person as of late last week, Payne said.

Helen Hoerler of Lincoln visited a Theissen Fireworks stand in Siloam Springs on Monday to buy a few fireworks her family planned to shoot off before July Fourth when they will be out of town. She spent over $80 on an assortment of goods that filled two small plastic bags.

The selection at the stand was good; about the only item she could not find were volcanoes, she said.

Mike Lawson and his brother Mitch have operated a fireworks stand on South Pleasant Street in Springdale for 11 years. The stand will open Tuesday and run for eight days, as provided by city ordinance.

Mike Lawson is a member of the Springdale City Council.

He expected a big shipment of fireworks Saturday, but said Friday, on paper the order does not seem much different from other years. He noted no shortages and maybe only a slight increase in prices.

"You never know until it's all here, and you get it all set up," he said.

Lawson said family packs always are popular with customers.

"And the bigger, the better, and the louder," he said.

Lawson expressed concern about the general inflation and economy leaving customers with limited expendable income.

"Will they get out and spend it on fireworks?" he wondered.

Lawson noted last year's stand earned the brothers more money than ever.

"I say every year, that if we have a down year, I'm done," he said with a laugh.

The brothers operate the stand each summer for fun -- "like camping in the city," he said, with the men on site 24 hours.

Family, extended family and friends come out, music is playing, "and we're exhausted after eight days," Lawson said.

Kim Acuff, an employee at Hale's Fireworks at Rainbow Curve in Bentonville, said the business opened June 20 and the first week is usually slow, but picks up the closer it gets to July Fourth.

Addi Paladino, another employee at Hale's, said one of the favorites right now is One Big Mama that fires 16 shots with a round of fireworks.

The stand is waiting on more kid-friendly items. She expects to have the items in a few days, Paladino said.

Paladino said people usually wait until the last minute and will come in on July Fourth and see empty tables. She encouraged people to research fireworks before buying them.

"Don't ignore the safety signs," she said. "That's how you lose a hand. Read the warning labels and no pun intended, have a blast."

Colorful fireworks await buyers on Saturday at a fireworks stand in Gentry operated by Chase and Ericka Payne. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Ericka Payne shows fireworks displays on Saturday that have plenty of sparkle but little noise. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Ericka Payne shows one of the family pack fireworks assortments on Saturday June 25 2022 at her family's fireworks stand in Gentry. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Reagan Payne shows aerial-display fireworks on Saturday at her family's fireworks stand in Gentry. The selection includes everything from simple firecrackers to grand finale pyrotechnic shows that cost hundreds of dollars. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

