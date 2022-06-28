Not-so-great commission

All this talk of stolen elections has us thinking: Can an election be classified as "stolen," or even convey any sort of mandate, when so few eligible Americans bother to vote?

We're coming off a presidential election that saw the "highest voter turnout this century." The great polarizing election of our time, during which both sides shouted to the heavens that the history of democracy/apple pie/the country/of freedom itself was at stake, lured a whopping 66.7 percent of registered voters to the polls, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (And despite what some might have you think, voting in this day and age is not that hard to do.)

For reference, 64 percent of the voting-age population in the U.S. was registered to vote in 2016.

The voter turnout in 2020 represents the highest percentage since 1992, when 68.2 percent of U.S. registered voters cast a ballot. This cycle, Joe Biden won a comfortable electoral college win in 2020, but his majority represented 51.3 percent of the 66.7 percent who voted. Ronald Reagan won in 1984 with 31 percent of eligible voters and Donald Trump in 2016 with 26 percent.

The United States lags in voter turnout behind most of its peers at the highly developed democracy table. In 2016, it ranked 30th among 35 member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Voter registration here is decentralized and considered a personal responsibility, while 21 democracies around the world have some sort of compulsory voting laws.

But with such relatively low voter engagement, it sometimes seems ridiculous when U.S. politicians of all stripes--not to mention members of the media--cite "waves," "mandates" and "commissions" as motivation behind their policies.

The only real "commission" we can recall around here is the one that led Hunter Yurachek to switch back to Coke. But as Jon Schwarz of The Intercept writes, mandates make for more clickable news:

".... If U.S. news outlets were honest, the headline for almost all elections would be 'Americans Still Depoliticized and Disengaged From What the U.S. Media Class Spends Its Life Yammering About.'"