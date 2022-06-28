NWA outdoor briefs

Audubon hosts prairie trip

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip July 9 at Chesney Prairie near Siloam Springs. Meet at the entrance off Bill Young Road at 7:30 a.m.

See the midsummer flora of the tallgrass prairie, including blazing stars, ashy sunflowers, rattlesnake masters and various milkweeds. Open-country birds such as goldfinches and dickcissels may be seen along with various flying and crawling insects.

The trip will be on a mowed trail. Wear boots, hat, long-sleeve shirt and bring water. For details call Joe Neal, (479) 521-1858.

Run follows bike paths

Paradise Found 5-kilometer trail run is set for 7 a.m. on July 9 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Entry fee is $35. All runners receive a Paradise Found finisher medal and souvenir shirt. The run begins and ends at The Homestead near Airship Coffee. There is no cut-off time so runners and walkers of all abilities can participate. The event helps fund programs of the Peel Compton Foundation.

Visit peelcompton.org/events/paradise-found-5k/ to register or for more information.

Harriman tops Elite anglers

Gordon Harriman won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held June 18 out of Prairie Creek park. His tournament limit of five bass weighed 17.01 pounds. He also had big bass at 6.08 pounds.

Kevin Ceola placed second with five bass at 14.52 pounds. Carter Carlton was third with five bass at 13.99 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Clint Williams, 13.24; fifth, Nick Frakes, 12.64; sixth, Travis Fox, 12.37; seventh, Jared Taliaferro, 11.83; eighth, Steven Meador, 11.5; ninth, Mark Mallet, 10.87; 10th, Ronnie Eldridge, 10.85.

Pruitts win guys, gals event

Justin and Ashley Pruitt won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held June 12 at Table Rock Lake. Their four-fish tournament limit weighed 9.83 pounds.

Mike and Caitlyn Rose were second with three bass weighing 8.8 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.16 pounds. Tad and Michaela Beccard placed third with four bass at 7.6 pounds.

Pair tops team field

Rick Watkins and Kirk Sims won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held June 11 at Beaver Lake. Their tournament limit of five bass weighed 14.16 pounds.

Nick Frakes and Jeff Tolle placed second with five bass at 13.99 pounds. Allen Westfall and Jeff Swaffar were third with five bass at 13.34 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass were: fourth, Robbie Sikes, Wayne Edens, 13.33; fifth, Mark Mahaffey, Samuel Mahaffey, 13.1; sixth, Travis Harriman, Gordon Harriman, 12.5; seventh, Jim Hall, John Hall, 12.35; eighth, Allen Shannon, Warren Edwards, 12.18; ninth, Steven Meador, Mike Hubbard, 11.95; 10th, Travis Fox, Preston Long, 11.95.

Range starts archery league

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will begin fall archery leagues starting Aug. 12. Shooting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 2. Cost for the season is $50 for range members and $150 for nonmembers.

Visit thequiver archery.com to register or for more information.



