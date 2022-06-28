100 years ago

June 28, 1922

• Miss Mildred Fairchild, lyric soprano, made her debut last night at Fraternal hall, in a most unusual and beautiful program, presented by Miss Alice Henniger. ... The first part of the program was unique in that it consisted of Indian music in a group of songs, Miss Elkins introducing the story before each song by Miss Fairfield, who appeared in the costume of an Indian maiden. Miss Fairchild has a voice full of music, highly cultivated and the high and staccato notes she takes with consummate ease. She highly pleased her audience and received many handsome floral tributes.

50 years ago

June 28, 1972

NEWPORT -- A caravan of about 250 cars will leave here this morning for Little Rock to appeal to the state highway Commission to make U.S. Highway 67 four lanes from Little Rock to the Missouri border. Riding in the caravan will be residents of cities and towns along the highway and other civilians in Northeast Arkansas. Fred Pickens, a Newport lawyer, will be spokesman for the delegation.

25 years ago

June 28, 1997

• Richard Cooper of Lockesburg discovered a 6.72-carat brown diamond Friday at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park near Murfreesboro. The gem is the 388th diamond found at the park and the largest one found this year. Park Superintendent Michael Hall said the diamond is a deep, deep brown and appears to be a high quality gem. Hall said the diamond is an octahedral shape, like two pyramids base to base. Cooper found the diamond in the southeast drain area of the park's 36-acre diamond search field, the eroded surface of an ancient, gem-bearing volcanic pipe, Hall said. The diamond site is the world's only publicly-operated diamond site where the public is allowed to search for and keep gems. Cooper has unearthed several notable diamonds in his regular visits to the park.

10 years ago

June 28, 2012

• Several residents of west Little Rock noticed discolored tap water Tuesday, but it is completely safe, Central Arkansas Water spokesman Samantha Williams said. The water company received between 150 and 200 calls Tuesday about discolored water, but only around a dozen as of Wednesday afternoon, distribution director Darrell Boggs said. When the demand for water rises, the increased pressure and velocity of water going through the pipes can take off some of the manganese that lines the city's pipes. This should subside as the tap runs and is safe for consumption, Boggs said. ... Williams said the rise in use is typical with the rise in temperatures, but currently there are no plans to restrict water usage. The majority of the calls have been from west Little Rock, from around Arkansas 10 south to the Chenal Valley and Interstate 630 area, Boggs said.