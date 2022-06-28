Others say: Smoke a mirrors

The New York Daily News

Count us fans of the Food and Drug Administration's historic push to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes, which, in concert with a proposed ban on menthol-flavored cancer sticks, promises to liberate millions of Americans from deadly addiction.

A parallel FDA crackdown on some vaping products--most recently manifest in its demand that Juul products be removed from the U.S. market--rests on far shakier ground.

Vaping is not good for human health; no teenager should get hooked on any addictive substance if the government can help it. But federal regulators live in a world of alternatives, not absolutes, and by every measurable indicator, vaping remains much healthier than lighting up a burning cigarette and drawing in the smoke, and can help people quit.

With a smoking and vaping age of 21, manufacturers should be strictly prohibited from enticing impressionable young minds to use their products. But for adults looking to quit a legal but lethal habit, the FDA must remember that these products have real utility. Let them vape.