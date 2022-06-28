Razorbacks' Owens-Delerme a finalist for 'track Heisman'

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme is one of three male finalists for The Bowerman award, which since 2009 has been presented annually to the top collegiate track and field athlete by the U.S. Cross Country and Track and Field Association.

Owens-Delerme swept NCAA titles in the heptathlon indoors and the decathlon outdoors.

Other finalists announced Tuesday were Florida State senior Trey Cunningham, who swept NCAA titles in the 60-meter hurdles indoors and the 110-meter hurdles outdoors, and North Carolina A&T junior Randolph Ross, who swept the 400 meters at the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets.

The Bowerman winner for men and women will be announced Dec. 15 at the coaches’ convention in Denver.

Only the NCAA indoor and outdoor seasons in 2022 are taken into consideration for the award, not competition after that such as the USA Championships or World Championships.

Owens-Delerme will compete in the decathlon at the World Championships for Puerto Rico. He was born in Pittsburgh, but his mother is from Puerto Rico.

The World Championships will be held July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The decathlon will be July 23-24.

The Bowerman award is named for Bill Bowerman, the long-time Oregon cross country and track coach who founded Nike along with Phil Knight.

Owens-Delerme could become the second Razorback male athlete to win The Bowerman. Jarrion Lawson won it in 2016 after winning the 100 and 200 meters, and long jump at the NCAA outdoor meet.

At this year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships, Owens-Delerme became the first Razorback to win the decathlon and his score of 8,457 points matched the meet record set by Oregon’s Ashon Eaton in 2010.

Eaton won The Bowerman that year.

Owens-Delerme, who transferred to Arkansas this year from Michigan, set the collegiate decathlon record of 8,578 points on April 15 at the Mount San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, Calif.

Georgia junior Kyle Garland broke Owens-Delerme’s collegiate record by scoring 8,720 points on May 7 to finish second at the USA Championships held at Arkansas’ John McDonnell Field.

Garland was third at the NCAA meet with 7,665 points behind Owens-Delerme and Texas sophomore Leo Neugebauer, who was second with 8,362.

At the NCAA Indoor Championships this year Owens-Delerme won the heptathlon with 6,211 points to edge Garland, who was second with 6,200.

The three female finalists for The Bowerman award are Florida sprinter and multi-event athlete Anna Hall, Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner and California hammer thrower Camryn Rogers.

Arkansas sophomore Britton Williams, the NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles, was among 10 semifinalists.

Voting for the award consists of select media members, statisticians and collegiate administrators, as well as USCCTFCA members and past winners.

There also will be voting by fans online with the top vote getter receiving 3 votes, 2 votes for second and 1 vote for third.

Fan voting for The Bowerman begins Tuesday at 3 p.m. Central time and closes Thursday at 1 p.m. Central time at the following link: http://www.ustfccca.org/the-bowerman/the-bowerman-fan-vote.



