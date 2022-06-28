RV park proposed by Magic Springs in petition to city

HOT SPRINGS -- Magic Springs Theme and Water Park wants to add overnight accommodations to its list of attractions, according to information presented Tuesday to the Hot Springs Board of Directors.

The petition for annexation the board adopted intends to facilitate the campground/RV park proposed for the 50 acres of woods north of the park's main parcel.

"A campground with a combination of cabins and recreational vehicle sites is proposed, although no specific plans are presented at this time," the planning and development department said in its analysis of the park's application for Regional Commercial/Open Display District, or C-4, zoning.

An engineer the park hired to assist with the petition said the proposed campground/RV park would straddle the 50 acres and 140-acre main parcel, which was already inside the city.

"The development they're looking at is split between the parcel the park is currently on as well as this new parcel," Daniel George of B&F Engineering told the board. "The annexation allows us to bring police, fire, sanitation and all those services under one umbrella where there's no ambiguity."

Attorney Ray Owen Jr. told the board the expansion is still in the conceptual phase. He presented the annexation petition in Garland County court, which issued a decree of annexation last month. The board took up the petition after the 30-day appeal window expired.

"Magic Springs has been talking for the last several years about a way to bring more people in to spend time at Magic Springs and to let them stay conveniently near the Magic Springs property," Owen said. "They have plans to put in cabins, places for tent camping. They'd have a store there to sell supplies.

"This is all preliminary now, and we're not exactly sure when it will happen."

The planning and development department said the annexation the board approved and C-4 zoning the planning commission assigned are only initial steps. The 50 acres are undeveloped and have no utilities.

"Neither should be interpreted as providing assurances the land is either feasible or ready for development," the department said in its analysis. "Any proposed development on the subject property will likely require substantial infrastructure improvements, including but not limited to water main extensions, sewer main extensions, street improvements and drainage improvements."

The parcel was assigned to board District 1.