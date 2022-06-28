Sections
School resource officer finds gun in desk at North Little Rock High

Today at 4:50 p.m.
FILE - Kids sit against the glass in the cafeteria between classes at North Little Rock High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

North Little Rock schools are upping security for their summer school programs after a resource officer found a loaded gun in a student's desk Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the school district.

The officer, who was working during summer school at North Little Rock High School, secured the handgun and contacted police, but the school did not go into lockdown because authorities did not deem it an immediate threat, the release states.

All students and staff are safe, according to the release. 

It was not clear who the gun belonged to or how it got there, but an investigation is ongoing, the release states.

Until the summer program ends on Thursday, there will be more random scans and additional security provided by North Little Rock police, according to the release.


