1 hurt in Jonesboro shooting, police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:34 a.m.
Police lights

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning that injured one person.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, which took place in the 1400 block of Dana Debbie Street, around 8:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department. The victim was transported via a personal vehicle to an area hospital, the post states. 

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the department, said the victim was a male but wasn’t immediately able to provide more information. 

