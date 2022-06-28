FOOTBALL

ASU adds Benton's Davis to 2023 class

Benton's Walker Davis tweeted his commitment to Arkansas State University on Sunday, giving the Red Wolves six verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 -- three from within the state.

Davis, who plays offensive tackle and nose guard for the Panthers, is listed at 6-3, 275 pounds, and will likely play interior offensive line at ASU. Davis also held offers from Georgia Southern, Liberty and the University of Central Arkansas as well as several other FCS programs.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

Otey joins UCA women's staff

The University of Central Arkansas announced Monday the newest addition to Sandra Rushing's coaching staff in assistant coach Jakeria Otey.

Otey, a Bryant native, spent the past two seasons on the coaching staff at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, first as a graduate assistant before transitioning to a full-time coach. Otey was a part of a Rangers' staff that saw the program record its most wins since 2002 last season with 15.

The Sugar Bears open their season Nov. 7 in Manhattan, KS against Kansas State.

-- Sam Lane