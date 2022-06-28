Stop the Violence gives 3 people civic honors

The Arkansas Stop the Violence organization honored three people at First Baptist Church in Sweet Home on Sunday for their efforts mentoring young people in Pulaski County.

Benny Johnson, president and founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence, said the honorees who were recognized Sunday distinguished themselves for the following work in an effort to help youth and the community:

• Officer of the Year: Deputy Whitney Ford of the Pulaski County sheriff"s office. Ford runs a program called "Young Ladies of the Future," mentoring young girls. Her program coincides with the OK Program, which mentors young boys.

• Man of the Year: a Little Rock Central High School graduate and former National Football League wide receiver and kick return specialist. Reggie Swinton runs the Arkansas AAU football league, mentoring young boys. He also called upon 1,000 men to come together to work toward ending Black on Black homicides.

• Pastor of the Year: The Rev. Stacey Watson, who pastors at First Baptist Church in Sweet Home. Watson works closely with Little Rock police Sgt. Willie Davis and the OK Program. Also, Watson hosted the "Before the Casket" program, in which young boys heard about the lives of three young homicide victims.

Arkansas Stop the Violence is an organization that, among other things, raises awareness about crime and its damaging effect on people and neighborhoods, advocates for mentoring programs aimed at youth and, with help from donors, provides free bikes to kids during the Christmas holiday.