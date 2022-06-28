UAMS researcher named to BioVentures position

Eric Peterson, a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher with a focus on treating addiction by blocking effects of methamphetamine, has been named executive vice president of BioVentures, a technology licensing office at the university.

Peterson began in the newly created role March 1 and will work on technology development with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, according to UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor and the announcement Monday of Peterson's new role.

Taylor said Peterson was named to the position by the board of managers for BioVentures, which is owned by the non-profit AR Health Ventures.

In April, UAMS announced that Dr. Kevin Sexton would serve as president of BioVentures, which also acts as a business incubator.

Peterson, an associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, "has unique expertise in technology development and has already streamlined some of our processes, so we're really excited to have him in this expanded leadership role," Sexton said in a statement.

Taylor said Peterson earns a salary of $109,800 -- unchanged from before he took on the new role -- with 40% of his salary now coming from BioVentures.