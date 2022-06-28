UA's Leach Mizzou bound

• Former University of Arkansas baseball player Dylan Leach has announced that his transfer destination will be Missouri.

Leach, of Carthage, Texas, has served as the primary backup for catchers Casey Opitz and Michael Turner the last two seasons and occasionally got in the lineup as a designated hitter. He announced on Saturday via Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal.

Leach gained national publicity when he hit for the cycle with two home runs in a 5 for 5 performance in a 21-9 win over Central Arkansas on April 5. The sophomore finished the season hitting .224 with 13 hits in 58 at-bats. He scored 16 runs and drove in 16 and hit 4 home runs.

-- Tom Murphy