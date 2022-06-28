U.S. mulls updating shots for fall

Moderna and Pfizer have tested updated shots against the omicron variant, and advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will debate today if it's time to make a switch in the fall.

"This is science at its toughest," FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press, adding that a final decision is expected within days of the advisory panel's recommendation.

Current covid-19 vaccines saved millions of lives around the world in just their first year of use.

The Moderna and Pfizer shots still offer strong protection against severe illness and death -- especially after a booster dose. But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain and between waning immunity and a relentless barrage of variants, protection against infections has dropped markedly.

The challenge is deciding if tweaked boosters offer a good chance of blunting another surge when there's no way to predict which mutant will be the main threat.

In an analysis prepared for today's meeting, FDA officials acknowledged targeting last winter's version of omicron is "somewhat outdated" since it already has been replaced by its even more contagious relatives.

Many experts say updated boosters promise at least a little more benefit.

"It is more likely to be helpful" than simply giving additional doses of today's vaccine, said epidemiologist William Hanage of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

That's assuming the virus doesn't throw another curve ball.

Adding to concern about a winter covid-19 wave is that about half of Americans eligible for that all-important first booster dose never got it.

An updated version might entice some of them. The top candidates are what scientists call "bivalent" shots -- a combination of the original vaccine plus omicron protection.

That's because the original vaccines do spur production of at least some antibodies strong enough to cross-react with newer mutants -- in addition to their proven benefits against severe disease, said E. John Wherry, a University of Pennsylvania immunologist.

"Being able to push the boost response a little bit in one direction or the other without losing the core is really important," he said.

Moderna and Pfizer found their combo shots substantially boosted levels of omicron-fighting antibodies in adults who'd already had three vaccinations, more than simply giving another regular dose.

Recipients also developed antibodies that could fight omicron's newest relatives named BA.4 and BA.5, although not nearly as many. It's not clear how much protection that will translate into, and for how long.

Antibodies are a key first layer of defense that form after vaccination or a prior infection.

They can prevent infection by recognizing the spike protein and blocking it from entering the cells. But antibodies naturally wane and each new variant comes with a different-looking spike protein, giving it a better chance of evading detection by remaining antibodies.

Separate studies published this month in Nature and the New England Journal of Medicine show the newest omicron relatives are even better at dodging antibodies in the vaccinated and people who recovered from the original omicron.

That first booster people were supposed to get strengthened immune memory, helping explain why protection against hospitalization and death is proving more durable. If the virus sneaks past antibodies, T-cells spring into action, attacking infected cells to curb illness.

"T-cells recognize the virus in a fundamentally different way," not hunting for disguised spike protein but for parts of the virus that so far haven't been altered as much, Wherry said.

Still, as people get older, all parts of their immune system gradually weaken. There's little data on how long T-cell protection against covid-19 lasts or how it varies with different mutations or vaccines.

Wherry and dozens of other scientists recently petitioned the FDA to quit focusing solely on antibodies and start measuring T-cells as it decides vaccination strategy.

The Biden administration has made clear that it needs Congress to provide more money so that if the FDA clears updated boosters, the government can buy enough for every American who wants one.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, told Congress last week that more research funding also is critical to create better next-generation vaccines, such as nasal versions that might better block infection in the nose or more variant-proof shots.