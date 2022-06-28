Walmart puts $220M in state store update

Walmart Inc. is spending more than $220 million this year to update and remodel 46 of its Arkansas stores, the company said Friday.

In Northwest Arkansas, Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets slated for remodeling include three in Springdale, and two each in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers. Also, a Neighborhood Markets in Pea Ridge and Siloam Springs are on the list.

Statewide, some remodels are completed.

Each remodeled store will offer curbside pickup, delivery and Express Delivery -- those made in less than two hours.

The Bentonville-based retailer said the new conveniences will make its Walmart Plus membership program available to more customers. These benefits include free delivery from stores with a $35 minimum purchase; free shipping; and discounts on fuel and some prescriptions.

"Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers," said David Carmon, vice president and general manager for Walmart U.S. Whether customers shop online or in-store, "our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders.



