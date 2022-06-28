Zelenskyy tells G-7 military need critical

ELMAU, Germany -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday underscored the urgency of helping his country's military improve its position against Russia, in a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Zelenskyy addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia to the Group of Seven summit as the leaders of the major economies prepared to unveil plans to raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.





In addition, the U.S. was preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin's aggression. The official announcement would come shortly after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks and as the Russian military has continued a full-on assault on the last remaining Ukrainian redoubt in the Luhansk province in order to take control of the eastern Donbas region.

Ukrainian officials stressed the need for more air-defense systems on Monday after Russia launched a missile attack on a crowded shopping center in the central city of Kremenchuk. Officials said 1,000 civilians were in the mall, with at least 20 injured and two dead.

The new aid and efforts by the G-7 leaders to punish Moscow come as Zelenskyy has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe. He discussed his strategy for the course of the war, which has transformed into a bloody artillery battle in the country's west and east.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Zelenskyy's top request was for further air defense systems, followed by economic support to help his government meet its financial obligations.

Zelenskyy also briefed the G-7 leaders on how his administration is using the assistance he's received to date "to maximize Ukraine's capacity both to resist Russian advances, and to pursue counter attacks where possible," Sullivan said.

Sullivan added that the Ukrainian leader was "very much focused on trying to ensure that Ukraine is in as advantageous a position on the battlefield as possible" in coming months because "he believes that a grinding conflict is not in the interest of the Ukrainian people."

Zelenskyy also told the leaders that he needs to be in a stronger position before engaging in peace talks with Russia, according to a senior French diplomat, who spoke under condition of anonymity in line with the French presidency's customary practices.

After hearing from Zelenskyy, the leaders pledged in a statement to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." They said it is up to Ukraine to decide on a future peace settlement.





A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations among G-7 leaders, said the U.S. and Europe are aligned in their aims for a negotiated end to the conflict, even if the nature of their outreach differs.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have held active conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy. The U.S. has largely cut off significant talks with Russia.

The largest democratic economies will also commit to raising tariffs on Russian imports to their countries, with the U.S. announcing new tariffs on 570 categories of goods. President Joe Biden on Tuesday increased the tax to 35% on certain Russian-made goods.

Biden is expected to soon announce the U.S. is purchasing NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system, to provide medium- to long-range defense for Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. NASAMS is the same system used by the U.S. to protect the sensitive airspace around the White House and U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Additional aid includes more ammunition for Ukrainian artillery, as well as counter-battery radars, to help counter the Russian assault in Donbas, the person said. Biden is also announcing a $7.5 billion commitment to help Ukraine's government meet its expenses, as part of a drawdown of the $40 billion military and economic aid package he signed into law last month.

After meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Scholz, who is hosting the summit in the German Alps, said that "we are taking tough decisions, that we are also cautious, that we will help ... Ukraine as much as possible but that we also avoid that there will be a big conflict between Russia and NATO."

Under the circumstances, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the G-7 has to "continue to help the Ukrainians to rebuild their economy, to get their grain out, to export their grain, and, of course, we have to help them to protect themselves. And that's what we're going to continue to do."

The G-7 already is committed to help finance Ukraine's immediate needs and plans support to rebuild its economy long term. Finance ministers from the group last month agreed to provide $19.8 billion in economic aid to help Kyiv keep basic services functioning and continue its defense against Russian forces.

'STANDBY' INCREASE

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels that NATO intends to significantly increase allied forces on "standby" in case of conflict from 40,000 to 300,000.

The NATO response force currently has about 40,000 soldiers, which can deploy quickly when needed. The intention is to increase the level of deterrence against Russia, especially in countries closest to it and to Belarus.

The move to beef up the alliance's ability to respond to a crisis is part of the "biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War," Stoltenberg said Monday.

In a forthcoming statement of priorities, the first since 2010, the leaders "will make clear that allies consider Russia as the most significant and direct threat to our security," he said in a news conference.

The document will also for the first time outline NATO's view on China as a challenger, although NATO countries have yet to settle on the exact language that will be used, diplomats said.

Stoltenberg said he expects the document to address "the challenges that Beijing poses to our security, interests and values." The leaders of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand will join the summit for the first time.

He said the NATO summit will be "transformative, with many important decisions, including on a new strategic concept for a new security reality, a fundamental shift in NATO's deterrence and defense, and support to Ukraine now and for the future."

The meeting will also announce a more comprehensive aid package for Ukraine, he said.

NATO also released its latest military spending figures, showing that only nine of the 30 member states reach or exceed the target of spending 2% of their economic output on their militaries, although France and North Macedonia are close. Stoltenberg insisted that 19 allies had clear plans to reach that figure by 2024, which is the alliance's goal.

However, Spain, the host country for this week's summit, lags far behind, spending only 1.01%, second-to-last of the 30, just behind Belgium and ahead of Luxembourg.

In total, alliance spending on defense has increased every year since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and the goals were set at a NATO summit in Wales. But 2% "is increasingly considered a floor, not a ceiling," Stoltenberg said.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville, Geir Moulson, Sylvie Corbet, Samuel Petrequin, Aamer Madhani and Josh Boak of The Associated Press, by Steven Erlanger of The New York Times and by Emily Rauhala and Annabelle Timsit of The Washington Post.

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their dinner at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



From front center clockwise, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France's President Emmanuel Macron have taken seat at a round table as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the G7 leaders via video link during their working session at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool Photo via AP)



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reflected in U.S. President Joe Biden's sunglasses during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Lukas Barth/Pool photo via AP)



French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their dinner at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Group of Seven leaders pose during a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. From left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)



From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks with, from left, European Council President Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



President Joe Biden, right, walks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Council President Charles Michel, left, as they head to a family photo with the G7 leaders at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

