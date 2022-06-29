Abortion-rights supporters block traffic in Little Rock; no arrests made

About 20 people protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade blocked traffic at Seventh and Chester streets in Little Rock on Wednesday evening, but they moved along without incident when they were asked to by police, a Police Department spokesman said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department got a call around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday about a group of demonstrators slowing traffic in the area, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Police asked the group to move along toward the Capitol, their destination. The interaction was peaceful and there were no arrests, Edwards said.

Edwards could not say which side of the abortion debate the protesters were on, but photos of the group posted online showed them displaying signs in opposition to the court’s decision last week.

The Supreme Court's decision on June 24 in Dobbs v. Jackson overruled Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years. The ruling sends the decision on abortion to the states and will lead to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.