Arkansas couple gives museum $5M

The American Folk Art Museum announced on Tuesday a $5 million donation from Rogers couple Becky and Bob Alexander.

Becky and Bob Alexander, who are both Northwest Arkansas natives, completed degrees at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1977. They moved to Dallas after marrying but returned to Arkansas in 1987 and became active members of the region's art community.

Their home was featured in the 10th Anniversary issue of Antiques & Fine Art Magazine and is home to one of the leading collections of folk art in the United States. Inside their Prairie-style home, built in 2008, one can find works ranging from Native American ceremonial pots to a Cape Cod blanket chest. However, they said their collection is dynamic. They sell pieces when the house becomes too cluttered.

The couple told the magazine they began collecting as newlyweds with advertising art and trade signs.

Later on, in the 1980s, as they acquired their first cigar store figure, their collection began to center around folk art. Bob Alexander told the magazine that cigar store figures overlap with folk art, and the acquisition led the couple to naturally gravitate toward the new area of collecting, which has become a decades-long pursuit.

"What began as an interest in advertising art and trade signs has blossomed into a lifelong passion for folk art," Becky and Bob Alexander commented in a press release Tuesday from the museum. "We can think of no better place where the importance, brilliance and full scope of folk art can be presented, studied and celebrated than the American Folk Art Museum."

In both local communities and nationally, Becky and Bob Alexander are known for their generosity. Bob Alexander has served on the boards of the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock, the Walton Arts Center and the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Club, according to the news release. Becky Alexander has been a part of the Peel Museum and Bentonville Garden Club boards.

Additionally, they have supported organizations including the Museum of Native American History, TheatreSquared, the Walmart AMP, SoNA (the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Rogers Historic Museum, according to the news release. Bob and Becky Alexander also helped lead Campaign Arkansas, which raised $1.5 billion dollars for the University of Arkansas' endowment.

On several occasions, the couple has loaned works of art to American Folk Art Museum exhibitions, according to the news release. They have been longtime supporters of the museum and have aided in the purchase of works like manuscripts and ceramics.

Following their donation, the museum renamed its head position the Becky and Bob Alexander Director & CEO, according to the news release. Jason Busch, who has served as director since 2018 and CEO since 2020, now has the title.

"It is an honor to carry a title that celebrates Becky and Bob's extraordinary generosity," Busch said. "They have been steadfast supporters of [the American Folk Art Museum] and on behalf of my colleagues I am deeply grateful for this outstanding investment in the museum."

With the gift, the American Folk Art Museum plans to continue implementing the commitments made in its strategic plan, emphasizing a renewed attention to the museum's people, place and programming, according to the news release.

The museum, which is among the only free museums in New York City, recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. Becky and Bob Alexander's gift comes during a period of collection enhancements, cutting-edge educational offerings and groundbreaking exhibitions for the museum, according to the news release.

"We are thrilled that the Alexanders are continuing their incredible support of the museum with such a generous and game-changing gift," Board of Trustees President Elizabeth V. Warren said.

According to the press release, the American Folk Art Museum engages visitors through collections, exhibitions, publication and programs. It is the leading forum in the understanding and appreciation of folk and self-taught art across time and place.