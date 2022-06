Fayetteville, 1910: Today the Razorbacks play in a huge stadium, but 112 years ago they played on a grass field set in the midst of the campus. The chalkboard to the center left was apparently the scoreboard. The Hogs went 7 and 1 under third-year Coach Hugo Bezdek in 1910.

