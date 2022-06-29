OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Avoid heavy reds to keep cool, ice cubes optional





As I write this, the weather app on my phone is reporting the heat index is 108 degrees in Little Rock, but that feels a few degrees too low. In desperate times like these, I think it's important to talk about a very serious issue weighing on our community: should you be putting ice cubes in your wine?

I know there are some of you shuddering as you read this, but the fact is that it's just too hot to drink anything but ice-cold wine. Truly, we've entered a judgment-free zone. It seems like almost every summer I run into someone who sheepishly admits to adding a few cubes to their wines, and I'm happy to report that they're not alone in their sacrilege. I'm a huge fan of tossing in a few extra ice cubes to cool down a cheap bottle of wine.

It may seem like you're breaking a cardinal rule of being a wine-drinking adult, but I promise no one is actually judging you. If someone really presses you on it, just tell them I told you it was fine. Or, you could just stop being their friend. Anyone judging you over ice sounds like a miserable person.

If you're going to give it a try, here are two rules to live by.

◼️ Avoid heavy reds. Is anyone actually trying to drink a heavy California cabernet or an Australian shiraz in this heat? I hope not, no one's constitution can handle that. Ice in these heavy wines will not only dilute them but can make the tannins seem overly harsh and bitter. If you really want ice with a red, try a lighter style of pinot noir or a gamay, both will be light enough, and — even better — both taste great with a little chill from the fridge.

◼️ Stick to whites and rosés. Ice cubes and cheap pinot grigio go together like the adult version of peanut butter and jelly. What's even better? Ice and cheap rosé. And even better than that? Ice and cheap Prosecco. And what would 2011 me think is even better than that? Ice and moscato, of course! Lighter styles of wine — especially less expensive bottles — are the perfect companion for a couple of cubes. Steer clear of watering down those bottles that you've been saving for that special, celebratory moment (nothing about 100+ temps is worth celebrating), but feel free to pile it in those everyday bottles of chardonnay and sauvignon blanc.

