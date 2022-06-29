Board votes for contract extension

EL DORADO -- The South Arkansas Community College board of trustees has voted to extend the contract of President Bentley Wallace.

In a special meeting Thursday afternoon, Gary Griffis, vice chairman of the board, said an evaluation of Wallace's work over the past year indicated that extending his contract was necessary.

"It was extremely clear the contract needed to be extended from a board perspective because of the good job Dr. Wallace did last year," Griffis said.

Wallace joined the community college as president in February 2020 after a months-long recruiting process following former President Barbara Jones' retirement. A month later the world, and the way schools across the country operate, abruptly changed when the covid-19 pandemic broke out.

"Helping our students and our employees navigate that safely and continue to serve the community and our students amid all that has certainly been a challenge and our team have accomplished that very, very well," Wallace said on Thursday after the meeting.

Wallace has an "ongoing 36-month" contract, and he explained that if the board had taken no action on renewing or extending it by June 30, it would have automatically renewed. However, he said he was thankful for the board's confidence.

Under Wallace's leadership, the college has expanded its athletic program to include softball and baseball. The athletic program first began in 2019 with basketball.

The college has also added two new endowed scholarships, for forestry technology and process technology, and will add two new programs this fall, for forestry technology and an LPN nursing program for high school students. Wallace also said the college is in Phase 4 of renovating the historic McWilliams House on the campus, which serves as the student activities center.