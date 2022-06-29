Center presents hip-hop workshop, Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas has a busy month ahead for July, with events that include Small Works on Paper, Cinderella and Comic Relief.

“SMALL WORKS ON PAPER”— JULY 1-AUG. 24

The Arts & Science Center will host the 35th annual “Small Works on Paper” exhibition July 1-Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state, with 39 pieces on display.

ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches and spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry.

The entries were juried by artist Ronald Jackson of Fredricksburg, Va. He selected 39 out of around 250 submitted artworks. To honor artists, purchase awards were given, allowing pieces to become part of the permanent collection. This exhibition is sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council.

LIVE@5 FEATURING PLATINUM HITZ — JULY 1

Patrons are invited to join ASC for Live@5 featuring music by Pine Bluff’s Platinum Hitz from 5-7 p.m. July 1. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. The event will be held at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S. Main St., and is open to patrons 21 or older. Complimentary wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided.

“This multi-instrumental and vocal performing group will have audiences dancing to R&B, jazz, and more,” according to the release.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month during the Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors.

ART WORKS PRESENTS: COMIC RELIEF — JULY 8

The community is invited to join ASC at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. July 8 for ART Works Presents: Comic Relief at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for patrons over the age of

21. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will also be available. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

Comedian Zach Hayes will host this improv event perfect for comic artists, creatives and all who just enjoy a good laugh. Attendees ages 16 and up can show off their comedic stylings through an open-mic forum. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win door prizes.

Hayes is a Jacksonville native who has been featured at The Loony Bin Comedy Club in Little Rock and the Nut House Comedy Lounge in North Little Rock.

COLLAGE COASTER WORKSHOP WITH CHELLE MOORE — JULY 9

People can enjoy a collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore from 1-3 p.m. July 9. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers.

From start to finish, participants will use collage techniques to add an artistic flair to their own set of four unique coasters. They can cut out a variety of magazine clippings, words and more.

To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call

(870) 536-3375. The workshop is limited to 12 students ages 21 and older.

SECOND SATURDAY FAMILY FUNDAY: MAGNETIC PROCESS ART — JULY 9

Merge process art and science to create paintings using magnets from 1-3 p.m. July 9 during ASC’s Second Saturday Family FunDay event. This abstract art focuses on creating something beautiful out of the unexpected.

ASC’s Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities and is always free. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

GAME ON MAIN — JULY 12 AND JULY 26

Community youths in grades 5-12 are invited to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This month’s dates for Game on Main are Tuesdays, July 12 and July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m.

Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess.

Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or

(870) 536-3375.

HIP-HOP WORKSHOP, WITH EPIPHANY “BIG PIPH” MORROW — JULY 16

Children ages 10-17 will learn to write and perform hip-hop with “Hip-Hop Community Builder” Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow 1-2:30 p.m. July 16. The workshop will be held at ASC’s home facility, 701 S. Main St. Morrow is a Stanford-educated emcee and a native of Pine Bluff. He performs regularly with his seven-piece band, Tomorrow Maybe, has worked with major industry acts, and was lead coordinator of Global Kids-Arkansas.

For more information about Morrow and to see more of his projects, visit his website epiphanymorrow.com . To register for the workshop, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

YOGA IN THE LOFT WITH FLORENCE LOVE — JULY 16

Community members ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence “FloEssence” Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on July 16. The cost is “pay-what-you-can,” with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. The same number can be used for the required advanced registration or by signing up at asc701.org/yoga. The event is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.

ART LAB: YOUTH PRINTMAKING WORKSHOP — 1-3 P.M. JULY 23

Instructor Kristin Mc-Caslin will lead a youth printmaking workshop from 1-3 p.m. July 23 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and learn the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers.

McCaslin began practicing art in 2013. Since then, the Little Rock artist has led paint parties and art workshops for local businesses and seeks to build others up through art.

To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or contact ASC Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at

(870) 536-3375.

ASC PRESENTS “RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA” — JULY 22-24 AND JULY 29-31

Step into the heart of music and magic in “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase in person. The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23 and July 29-30, and 2 p.m. July 24 and July 31.

“The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame’s two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle. Ella’s only friends in the world are the animals in the woods, ‘crazy Marie’ and the revolutionary student Jean-Michel. Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom,” according to the news release. “When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince could meet potential brides, Ella and Topher’s different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.” Director Lindsey Collins and co-director Joel Anderson will lead the cast of “Cinderella.” For details, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. The play is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

ART PRO CAMP — JUNE 27-JULY 1

Students ages 12-17 are invited to attend Art Pro Camp from 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1. The cost is $100 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers. White Hall School District teacher and artist Susie Maynard will instruct the camp. Campers can expect lessons in different mediums with an exploration of the themes “Space and Time.” Fu l l a n d pa r t i a l i n - come-based scholarships are available. For details, visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or

(870) 536-3375.

VOCAL PERFORMANCE CAMP — JUNE 27-JULY 1

Students ages 12-20 are invited to attend Vocal Performance Camp from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1 with the final performance at 5:30 p.m. July 1. The cost is $100 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers. Woodlawn Schools Choral Director Bethany Gere will lead the camp.

Fu l l a n d pa r t i a l i n - come-based scholarships are available. For details, visit asc701.org/summer-campsor contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or 870-536-3375.

FILM CAMP — JULY 11-15

ASC’s Film Camp will run from 9 a.m.- noon July 11-15. Campers will be immersed in both the technology and the creative aspects of film. Filmmaker Michael Merritt of Little Rock will instruct this camp. The session is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.

Fu l l a n d pa r t i a l i n - come-based scholarships are available. Details: asc701.org/summer-camps or Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or 870-536-3375.



