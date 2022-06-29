Regional Park to host July 4 fireworks

The July 4 fireworks show will take place Monday at the softball complex in Pine Bluff's Regional Park, according to Kerry Battle, director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association.

Southeast Arkansas' largest display of fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The celebration will also include a live broadcast, according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department.

Admission for viewing is free. There will be limited parking near the softball complex as well as Saracen Landing. Parking will also be available at the Jefferson County Courthouse parking lot and surrounding areas, according to the news release.

In case of severe weather, the fireworks will be conducted at 9 p.m. July 5. Details: (870) 692-8601 or (870) 536-0920.

Offices to close for holiday

Several agencies announced that they will be closed in observance of July 4, Monday:

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

Waste Management will be closed Monday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, according to their website.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas offices and senior centers will be closed Monday. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will transport dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments Monday.

Redfield plans fireworks

The Redfield Chamber of Commerce will host the Redfield 4th of July parade and fireworks Saturday. The parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. and parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Sunset apartments and proceed to River Road. The event will be followed by Poppin' on the River featuring fireworks, music, food, and other activities from 5-9 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

Education co-op sets summer camp

Seventh- through ninth-graders are invited to participate in the STEAM on the River summer camp at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC), 912 W. Sixth Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 18-21 and July 25-28.

The deadline to enroll in this free event is July 11. STEAM on the River was developed for students interested in science, engineering, art, and innovation, according to a news release.

"The day camp is completely free to participants thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Department of Education - Office of Gifted and Talented and Advanced Placement," said Bill Shelly, STEAM on the River camp director.

"Students will explore how technology, engineering and mathematics are utilized in agriculture, aquaculture and sustainable energy," according to the release. "Students will utilize drones, robots, sensors and other technology to conduct experiences in the field. They will use their collected data to solve real world problems and design presentations to communicate their findings to various audiences."

Details: Bill Shelly, camp director, (870) 730-2933; shellyb@aresc.k12.ar.us; or ARESC (870) 534-6129 or https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/aegis.

First Baptist plans VBS

First Baptist Church Pine Bluff will have a one-day Vacation Bible School from 9 a. m. to 1 p.m. July 23. This event is free and open to all children who have completed pre-K through grade 6. (Children must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1), according to a news release.

"The lessons will be centered on how God created, designed, and empowered each of us," according to the release. "At the conclusion of Vacation Bible School, a family "cook-in" for all participants and their families will take place in the church fellowship hall."

To pre-register, visit the First Baptist Church website, www.fbcpinebluff.org/vbs. Details: First Baptist church office, (870) 534-4741.