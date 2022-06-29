Crashes kill two in state

Two people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday evening and early Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from state and local police.

Terry Wilson, 62, of Pine Bluff was riding a bicycle on Arkansas 365 in Pine Bluff shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to a report written by Pine Bluff police.

Wilson was reportedly riding erratically and crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic where he was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban.

An unidentified minor was killed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when his dirt bike was rear-ended by another vehicle on Arkansas 115 near Smithville.

The dirt bike had no rear lights showing and was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Spark.

Police investigating each crash reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the wrecks.