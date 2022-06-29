Fayetteville probation officer stabbed, suspect detained

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police said a 30-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder Tuesday in the stabbing of his former probation officer.

Zachry Seward, who police listed as being homeless, was arrested after officers were called to 10 S. College Ave. around noon Tuesday on a report of a stabbing.

A female probation officer in uniform was working in the probation and parole office when Seward entered the building, according to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department. Seward, who is identified as a 2018 graduate of the Washington County drug court program, was on probation until five months ago and had reported to the woman while he was on probation, according to the report.

Police said Seward parked his car in front of the building and left the motor running. He ran into the woman's office, which is near the front door, and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once behind her right ear.

A drug court counselor entered the office and saw the woman in her chair with Seward standing over her, holding her arms. Drug court counselors and another probation officer subdued Seward and handcuffed him, the report states. Another probation officer applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg and found the knife on the floor next to the woman's desk.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said the woman was taken to a local hospital, but her injuries weren't life-threatening.

According to the report, Seward was yelling "people were out to get him" and drones were following him. He also reportedly yelled drug court had ruined his life and "was going to pay."