FBI, police conduct warrant operation in Little Rock, Benton

FBI agents, with the help of Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies, were at several locations in Little Rock and Benton on Wednesday conducting a "court-authorized" operation, according to a statement from the bureau's Little Rock field office.

There was no threat to public safety, according to the statement. However, officials said that law enforcement might be on the scene for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

One of the locations where agents and police were spotted was in the 11500 block of Kanis Road in Little Rock, about a mile southwest of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange.

The FBI's presence at the various locations in Central Arkansas was part of the same warrant operation, FBI spokesman Conor Hagan said.

Also taking part in the operation were agents from the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations division and officers from Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock and Benton police departments, and the Saline County sheriff's office.