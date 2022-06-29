Hog commit continued recruiting ways during visit

When defensive lineman Kaleb James pledged to the Razorbacks, he instantly became one of Arkansas’ best recruiters.

James, 6-4, 250 pounds, of Mansfield, Texas, picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 other scholarship offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Utah on his 17th birthday in January.

Since then he’s been active on social media and in a group chat with other commitments and recruits trying to get more prospects to join him in Fayetteville.

James did the same with the eight uncommitted prospects over the weekend during official visits to Arkansas.

“I'm basically just like, 'When you're here, just look around,’” James said. “'What else would you need? What else would you want? We have everything that you would need and that you would want,'" so that's basically just what I (told) them.”

An ESPN 4-star prospect, James had 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defended as a sophomore at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

As a junior, he recorded 105 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 36 quarterback hurries, 5 recovered fumbles and 2 forced fumbles. He transferred to Mansfield after the season.

James made five unofficial visits to Fayetteville before committing to the Razorbacks. Official visits last 48 hours and allow for more time with coaches.

“I think they really just open it up more for you and just give you everything that you could need or want, and just let you experience everything,” he said.

The traditional Friday night dinner at the Catfish Hole for official visitors was the best part of the visit.

“They had all the fans in there going crazy for us,” he said. “That was really cool. I enjoyed that.”