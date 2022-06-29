Sategna named Gatorade Arkansas Track & Field player of the year

Arkansas freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.

Sategna is the third Fayetteville High School athlete to earn the award, and he also received the honor in 2019-20.

Sategna, 5-11, 170 pounds, won the 110-meter high hurdles, the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, the long jump and tied for first in the 100-meter dash at the Class 6A state meet last season, leading the Bulldogs to a team title.

Sategna’s state-meet winning leap of 24-8 in the long jump set a state record and ranked No. 11 nationally among prep athletes in 2022. He also set state records earlier in the spring in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

A two-time All-State receiver, Sategna won four individual state titles with Fayetteville’s indoor track team last winter.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect and the No. 168 overall recruit in the nation in the 2022 class.

“Isaiah is by far the best high school track and field athlete that I’ve ever seen as a coach in 12 years,” Bentonville West track and field coach Brad LaBass said. “As hard as it was as an opposing coach to have to compete against him, he’s the type of athlete that I can boast about having seen him run and jump in person.

"His talent is something the state of Arkansas hasn’t seen in many years.”

Sategna plans to play football and compete in track and field at Arkansas.