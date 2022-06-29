• Sophia Ressler of the Center for Biological Diversity said "the term 'shoot, shovel and shut up' is what gets thrown around a lot" as wildlife advocates document a recent uptick in wolf poaching cases in the Northwest.

• Alexander Scott Ervin of Austin, acquitted by reason of insanity in the fatal stabbing of his father, escaped from the north Texas hospital where he was committed, with security video revealing that he scaled an 8-foot fence.

• Don Robinson, police chief of Forest Acres, S.C., said "we are not going to tolerate it" as his officers investigate antisemitic flyers put in plastic sandwich bags and distributed throughout the city that are believed to be part of a nationwide harassment campaign.

• J. Feaster, an accident investigator with the Fullerton, Calif., police, is on the case after a 38-year-old man pushing a shopping cart through a crosswalk overnight was struck by three hit-and-run drivers and pronounced dead.

• Chip Simmons, sheriff of Escambia County, Fla., said an 8-year-old boy shot and killed a 1-year-old girl and injured a 2-year-old girl after his father, who now faces charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, left the gun in the closet of his Pensacola motel room.

• Mary Kay Anderson of North Carolina said her family remains confident of a "miraculous rescue" of her son, a retired Special Forces soldier, after his boat washed ashore in the Azores Islands, 2,700 miles from the marina where it was last seen months ago.

• Laura Janke, a former assistant soccer coach at the University of Southern California, who created fake athletic profiles for wealthy applicants, avoided prison by cooperating with authorities in the college admissions bribery scheme, getting time served and 50 hours of community service.

• Tricia Derges, a Missouri state representative who's blocked from running again, was convicted of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements after claiming she was giving patients stem cell treatments for covid-19 and billing the government $900,000.

• Jimmy Rasaphone, a trooper in upstate New York, crawled 15 feet into a tight-fitting culvert under a rural road and rescued Lilah, a 13-year-old golden retriever, after she'd been missing a couple days and couldn't be lured out once found, not even with peanut butter dog treats or cheese.