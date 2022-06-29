Inbound Rogers head of schools jack of all trades

ROGERS -- Jeff Perry changed roles many times when the covid-19 pandemic left his Tennessee school district short on staff.

"We emptied the central office on many days, and we went out into the schools to sub," Perry said. "I believe that I was a custodian probably 15 or 20 days, and I was a cafeteria worker probably a dozen days, and I substituted as a principal and a teacher."

Perry spent the past five years as superintendent of the Hamblen County schools, a district of about 10,000 students in northeast Tennessee.

He'll begin a new chapter in his career Friday as he assumes the superintendent's position of the Rogers School District. The Rogers School Board chose him in March to succeed Marlin Berry, who is retiring. Perry was one of about 40 applicants for the job.

It will be his sixth superintendent position in a span of 19 years. Rogers, with about 15,600 students, will be the largest district he's led.

Perry exemplifies servant leadership, said Traci Antrican, who worked closely with him as the Hamblen County district's business supervisor. She recalled his work in the schools serving food and substituting for absent staff members.

Carolyn Clawson, chairwoman of the Hamblen County Board of Education, wrote a letter of recommendation for Perry, saying he did an "exceptional" job as superintendent for that district. She praised him for his composure, communication skills and integrity.

Perry created numerous opportunities to elicit feedback from the community, including community forums, listening tours at each school and multiple advisory panels involving students, teachers and parents, according to Clawson.

"He has a collaborative leadership style that invites considerable stakeholder input before making a final decision," Clawson wrote.

Bill Brittain, mayor of Hamblen County, also complimented Perry on his communication skills and integrity.

"We developed a real strong working relationship between the school system and the county government," Brittain said.

He added Perry moved the school system in a positive direction in the area of career and technical education and made good hiring decisions.

"One thing I measure good leaders by is who they surround themselves with, and he surrounded himself with some real strong people in the central office as well as in the leadership positions in the schools," Brittain said.

"I consider him a friend, and I hate that we're losing him. I think he was someone the community believed in."

Perry said he and his wife, Amy, were looking to move west, initially looking at Colorado and even Alaska. Then Ray and Associates, the executive search firm Rogers used, called to inform him about the opening in Rogers. They told him about the quality of the district, the quality of life in Rogers and the professionalism of the School Board.

"As Amy and I began to talk, we realized that just marked off every box," Perry said.

GROWING UP

Perry, 57, was born and raised in southwestern Virginia, in the heart of Appalachia. His father left the family when Perry was in elementary school, leaving his mother to raise four children by herself, without child support, he said.

"Mom was just one of those phenomenal individuals who worked three different jobs, and she worked seven days a week, just to keep the family alive and going," Perry said. "She ended up sacrificing everything so that we had an opportunity to be successful."

Perry said he was fortunate to have supportive teachers and coaches when he was a student. One teacher even helped pay for his first year of college.

"It wasn't that I was the brightest person, but I just really had some exceptional teachers and coaches who stepped in at some critical times and made a difference. And I think that's probably impacted my entire life because I think I have committed my professional career to just trying to pay back the chance that these guys gave me when I was young," he said.

He went on to obtain multiple degrees, including a doctorate in educational administration from Virginia Tech University in 1994, according to his resume.

He began his education career as a high school teacher and coach in Norton, Va., in 1986. He soon joined the ranks of school administration, first as an assistant principal, then as an elementary principal.

Perry landed his first job as a superintendent in 2003 with Byers School District in Byers, Colo.

Having grown up in poverty, Perry said he is particularly sensitive to the needs of those students from economically disadvantaged families. Those are the students who need extra guidance and support, he said.

TRANSITION TO ROGERS

Perry said he has been meeting regularly with Rogers officials via teleconference since being chosen for the job, adding Berry has been "extremely generous" with his time and in providing access to central office staff members. He also attended Tuesday's board meeting, which he observed from the back of the room.

The first months on the new job will be about establishing relationships -- connecting with the community and with key decision makers both within and outside the School District, Perry said.

At the same time, he wants to do a needs assessment to learn what's going well in the district and what areas need attention.

"I think that we live in a country where we're real good about developing solutions, but we're not so good about finding out what the real problem is before we develop that solution," he said.

"And so the first part of my tenure is going to be a situation of making sure that I truly understand what our needs are so that if we do spend time, money, effort, we're going to make sure those are on the things that need attention."

Perry insists the accomplishments of the school districts he's led were the result of a team working together, not just him. But he said he accepts full responsibility for any mistakes or failures within his district.

He's proud of how Hamblen County schools weathered the pandemic, especially in that the district kept schools open every single day once the 2021-22 school year started.

"Each day, we did a broadcast and said if you have concerns, send them to us, and we will answer those questions tomorrow. We developed pathways that we could get medication to folks who couldn't get out. We were able to provide meals to individuals that couldn't get out," he said.

He also touts the academic results his past districts have achieved under his watch. He pointed to the Wise County School District in Virginia, where he was superintendent from 2008 to 2015. The district was ranked fourth in the state academically, and that was with 60% of students qualifying for free or reduced-price school meals -- roughly the same as the rate in Rogers, Perry said.

BERRY'S GOODBYE

Marlin Berry, 66, departs as Rogers' superintendent after six years on the job and more than 40 years in education, most of which he spent in his home state of Kansas. Berry and his wife are moving back to Kansas.

It was a pleasure to end his career in Rogers, he said.