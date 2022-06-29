Sections
Little Rock bus involved in downtown crash

by Remington Miller | Today at 5:11 p.m.
A Little Rock Police officer works at the scene of an accident involving a Rock Region Metro bus Wednesday June 29, 2022 at the intersection of 4th and Scott streets. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A Rock Region Metro bus and a truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of Scott and East Fourth streets in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, witnesses said.

Oliver Stewart, a pedestrian who was at the scene of the crash, said a large truck was likely attempting to turn when it struck the bus. Stewart said he was unsure whether the traffic light was red. 

He said the truck left the scene after the crash. 

Sam Hill, an officer with the Little Rock Police Department, said no one was seriously injured, but one person was transported in an ambulance to a hospital for a minor injury.

A spokeswoman with Rock Region Metro said the damage to the bus was minor and that more details would be available later. 

Passengers were ushered to another bus after the crash. 

