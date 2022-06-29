Mabelvale man killed in fiery Little Rock crash, troopers say

A man died after a crash and vehicle fire along Interstate 30 and University Avenue in Little Rock on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Michael Heer, 35, of Mabelvale was driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade east on I-30 near University Avenue when the wreck happened around 9:50 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The report states that, while traveling on I-30, Heer began driving in the grass median between the west and east lanes before leaving the roadway at the overpass. Heer struck a concrete barrier that separated the north and south lanes, causing the car to turn over, landing in the northbound lane. The vehicle caught on fire, according to the report.

Authorities said the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 263 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports from the state Department of Public Safety.