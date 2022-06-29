Mile High City best city on ice

DENVER -- How's this for a hat trick: The Mile High City is now home to the Stanley Cup, NCAA and national high school hockey champions.

There must be something in the (frozen) water around Denver, right?

"More the elevation than the water," cracked University of Denver Coach David Carle, whose program won its ninth national title in April.

Detroit may be known as "Hockeytown," but Denver (elevation: 5,280 feet) has currently taken over at center ice. The Colorado Avalanche became the latest team from the city to join the party with a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday in Game 6 to end the Lightning's two-year reign. It secured Colorado's third Stanley Cup title since moving to town from Quebec before the 1995-96 season.

These days, there have been plenty of celebrations for area hockey squads. Denver East High School got the puck rolling by capturing the Chipotle-USA Hockey Division II national championship three months ago in Plano, Texas, and the Pioneers followed suit by beating Minnesota State in Boston for the NCAA crown.

Now, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and the rest of the Avalanche will take a victory skate, this time with a parade through the streets of Denver on Thursday.

"We're in another Renaissance," Denver East Coach John Kopperud said of the trickle-down effect from the success of the Avalanche. "You're getting the best athletes at a young age wanting to play hockey -- and it's a beautiful thing to see."

The Pioneers and Avalanche teamed up for a rare accomplishment: A champion NCAA Division I hockey squad and a Stanley Cup-winning NHL team hailing from the same city in the same season. Boston had been the last to do so -- 50 years ago, in 1972 (Boston University and the Bruins). In 1998, teams from the same state (University of Michigan and Detroit Red Wings) captured titles.

"No doubt it's an historic feat," said Carle, the 32-year-old coach for the Pioneers who who retired from playing after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He was picked by Tampa Bay in the seventh round of the 2008 draft. "It's a really exciting time."

If history is any indication, this run by the Avalanche will only further increase the interest among young players throughout the region.

There were 16,513 registered players through USA Hockey in the Rocky Mountain region in 1994-95, the year before the Avalanche moved to Denver. Colorado hoisted its first Cup in 1996 and the following year the total increased to 20,286 players, according to USA Hockey figures.

After the Avalanche won Cup No. 2 in 2001, there were 34,393 registered players -- more than doubling in six years -- around the region, which counts Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Idaho, Texas and Utah.

This past season, a record 3,077 players 8 and under were playing hockey in Colorado, with girls the fastest growing segment, doubling over the last five years to nearly 600 players.

This could be just the tip of the iceberg, too. Over the Lightning's three-year run to the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa saw youth hockey grow overall by 32%.

Translation: The next No. 8 (Makar) or No. 29 (MacKinnon) could be just taking the ice.

"So now you have all these star players in Denver and it's just going to really push things over the top," said Kevin Erlenbach, the assistant executive director of membership for USA Hockey.

The Avalanche have been steadily building toward this title since 2016-17, when Jared Bednar took over as coach and they turned in a dismal 48-point season. They quickly turned things around and won the Presidents' Trophy (best record) last year, only to be eliminated in the second round by Vegas. That made them even more hungry this time around. They went 16-4 along the way to the Cup, including sweeps of Nashville and Edmonton, before dethroning the Lightning.

"People don't realize what an amazing sports town Denver is," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "We got support from everywhere."

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)



Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) holds the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)



Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)



Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)



Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)



FILE - Denver's Cole Guttman holds up the trophy after Denver defeated Minnesota State in the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game April 9, 2022, in Boston. The Mile High City is now home to the Stanley Cup, NCAA and national high school champions. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)



FILE - Denver players pose for a team photo after defeating Minnesota State in the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game April 9, 2022, in Boston. The Mile High City is now home to the Stanley Cup, NCAA and national high school hockey champions. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)



Denver NCAA college hockey head coach David Carle speaks to the media after landing at Denver International Airport, April 10, 2022, in Denver. The Mile High City is now home to the Stanley Cup, NCAA and national high school hockey champions. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

