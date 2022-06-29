



Concert event to close parts of Bridge, Malvern

Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue, between Convention Boulevard and Spring Street, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday for Visit Hot Springs' Bridge Street LIVE! event.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should seek an alternate route when traveling in this area.

Utility installation closes part of Buena Vista Road

The eastbound lane of Buena Vista Road at the intersection of Wayward Winds Terrace will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Thursday for utility installation.

Caution signs, barricades and flaggers will be in place, and motorists should use caution when traveling in this area.



