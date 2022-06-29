BASEBALL

Harper set for surgery

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery today to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season. Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper's return on Tuesday, only saying he hoped Philadelphia's franchise player would return down the stretch. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention. Harper checked his swing on a Snell pitch that rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

Jansen to the IL

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of an irregular heartbeat, the latest heart-related issue in the veteran right-hander's career. The move was made retroactive to Monday when Jansen felt discomfort, Manager Brian Snitker said. In November 2018, Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation, a procedure to restore normal heart rhythm. He was first diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues in 2011 and had an ablation the next year. The 34-year-old Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Braves in the offseason. He has gone 4-0 with a 3.58 ERA while converting 20 of 24 save opportunities.

Brantley has bum shoulder

The Houston Astros have placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The team announced the move Tuesday prior to a game against the New York Mets. Brantley left Houston's 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday in the eighth inning. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic. The 35-year-old outfielder is hitting .288 with 5 home runs and a .785 OPS in 64 games this season. Outfielder Chas McCormick was recalled from Class AAA Sugar Land two days after being demoted. Right-hander Enoli Paredes was also called up, and right-hander Brandon Bielak was optioned to Class AAA after Sunday's defeat. The Los Angeles Angels claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers after Houston designated him for assignment Friday.

Scherzer to make rehab start

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer had his minor league rehab start with Class AA Binghamton pushed back a day to today, but Manager Buck Showalter said there has been no setback in his recovery from a strained oblique. Scherzer will be pitching on seven days of rest after his first rehab start with the Rumble Ponies on June 21. Over the weekend, New York dashed speculation that the three-time Cy Young Award winner would be ready to return for Sunday's game in Miami. The Mets instead announced the 37-year-old would pitch for Binghamton against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday. Showalter said the Mets decided Monday that Scherzer should pitch today instead, citing discussions with Scherzer about how he felt and general caution with the nature of his injury. "There's no reason to rush it," Showalter said. "We're not going to make that mistake." Showalter added that Scherzer "thinks he could pitch here tonight" for the Mets in their game against the Houston Astros. "I think he came around," Showalter added.

Kiermaier set for return

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to return from a left hip injury Friday night at Toronto, a welcome development for the injury-plagued Rays. The Rays, who are tied for the second-most players on the injured list with 14, started Tuesday fourth in the AL East with a 40-32 record. Kiermaier went 0 for 2 with a walk and played six innings of defense Tuesday in a rehab game with the rookie-level FCL Rays. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen, out since June 12 with a left hamstring strain, could rejoin the rotation this weekend. Another starter, Luis Patino, sidelined by a left oblique strain, has made three starts for Class AAA Durham and will make at least one more minor league appearance. Reliever Pete Fairbanks, who hasn't pitched this year, is set to start a rehab assignment Thursday with the FCL Rays. Slugger Brandon Lowe has resumed taking batting practice. He has been on the IL since May 16 with a lower back injury.

BASKETBALL

Charles signs with Seattle

Tina Charles' quest for an elusive WNBA title has brought her to Seattle following a messy end to her brief time in Phoenix. The Storm signed the five-time first-team all-WNBA center for the rest of the season on Tuesday, three days after she was let go by the Mercury. Charles didn't give specifics as to what led to her separation from the Mercury, saying she was looking ahead at the opportunity provided in Seattle. Charles, 33, was averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 16 games this season with the Mercury before the sides agreed to end her contract last weekend. She's expected to make her debut with Seattle tonight against Las Vegas.

Source: Hardy to coach Jazz

Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday. Hardy and the Jazz were in the process of finalizing contract language, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal publicly. Hardy will become an NBA head coach for the first time. He will replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons. ESPN and The Athletic first reported the agreement between Hardy and the Jazz. Hardy spent one season in Boston, helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. His previous 11 seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs, starting as a basketball operations intern, moving into the video room and eventually becoming an assistant under Gregg Popovich. Hardy also assisted Popovich during USA Basketball's appearances at the 2019 Basketball World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hardy left San Antonio for Boston to work for another former Spurs assistant, Ime Udoka, who took the Celtics to the finals in his first season as a head coach.

All-star reserves named

Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman will get a chance to play before their home fans as the three were selected as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago. The Sky stars will join Candace Parker, who was voted in as a starter to the game last week. Other reserve guards picked Tuesday included Washington's Ariel Atkins, Phoenix's Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle's Jewell Loyd and Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale. Atlanta rookie Rhyne Howard was also picked by the league's 12 coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby, New York's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas also were chosen in the frontcourt. Jones is the only player to make the All-Star Game this season while coming off the bench. Chicago's James Wade will coach one team while Las Vegas' Becky Hammon will lead the other. The league announced last week that Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles will co-captain one squad and Sue Bird and A'ja Wilson will draft for the other. All four were chosen starters. Fowles and Bird announced earlier this year that they would retire after the season ended. The two teams will be drafted on Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)



Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

