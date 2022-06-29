100 years ago

June 29, 1922

CONWAY -- Conway physicians, with the assistance of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, are planning to establish a modern hospital here. It is said the institution may be ready for occupancy before the end of this year. A special committee recently appointed by the Chamber of Commerce has sent a request to the Hockenbury System, Inc., of Harrisburg, Tenn., to make a survey of the town with a view to raising funds to establish a hospital.

50 years ago

June 29, 1972

• The state Highway Commission Wednesday authorized the expenditure of $474,000 in federal funds to help the city of Little Rock and the Pulaski County government widen 1.5 miles of Geyer Springs Road to four lanes from Baseline Road north to 65th Street. ... Geyer Springs Road, one of the primary routes in the growing southwest section of the city, is the heaviest traveled two-lane street in the county. It has a traffic count of 25,000 cars a day. The federal funds were available under the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1970, which established a Federal Aid Urban System in urban areas of more than 50,000 population.

25 years ago

June 29, 1997

• Suzette Haden Elgin says other college students called their friends over to listen every time she opened her "Ozark mouth" while attending the University of Chicago in 1953. "I was a laughingstock," Elgin said. "Everyone would burst out laughing. They bought me a year's worth of New Yorker magazines to help educate me." Today, Elgin is determined to educate others regarding what she has labeled "Ozark English." She runs her current business, Ozark Center for Language Studies, from her home on the Kings River, in the community of Alabam, just outside Huntsville. At 60, Elgin, who has a doctorate in linguistics, is a sought-after public speaker and has written about 30 books, including textbooks, fiction and nonfiction. ... What is Ozark English? "It's not what you find on a truck stop place mat, but a dialect of the American English," Elgin said. "It is not the language spoken by the Beverly Hillbillies. It is a dialect that is very complicated to explain and very beautiful to listen to." ... Elgin appeared on a documentary series -- "The Human Language" -- broadcast on PBS two years ago and scheduled for rebroadcast in September.

10 years ago

June 29, 2012

• Summer Advantage, a voluntary program of Entergy Arkansas designed to reward customers for saving electricity, has attracted 548 customers since its start June 1. ... To ease the burden for Entergy's systems, the company is offering a free installation of a digital cycling unit that will turn an air-conditioning unit on and off for a few minutes every half hour, from noon to 7 p.m. The cycling unit is not activated on weekends or holidays, except in cases of an "unexpected, critical need," Spokeman Julie Munsell said. She said many customers have reported not noticing a difference in temperature. ... But the money earned and the power saved are not the only benefits of the program, Munsell said. "I know we don't talk about the environment a whole lot, but that really is one of the intended outcomes for being able to do all this - to reduce our carbon footprint," she said.