PBS installs second of four transmitters in state expansion

Arkansas PBS announced on Tuesday the completion of the second of four transmitters in its expansion project, marking the halfway point in its ongoing attempt to blanket the state with coverage.

The second transmitter is now fully operating in Forrest City, bringing the state from 76% to 95% covered.

This installment gives coverage to 116,517 people.

The first transmitter was completed near Russellville, in Lee Mountain. The last two transmitters will be completed near Yancy in Hempstead County, and Gaither in Boone County.

The state's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Steering Committee, which dispenses federal funds to various entities, awarded Arkansas PBS $6.4 million to aid in the goal of nearly universal network coverage in the state.

These initiatives came after a study showed that many students in the state could not benefit from Alternative Methods of Instruction when children were sent home due to the pandemic.

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., said at the announcement Tuesday morning in West Memphis that the project was not necessarily the direct result of covid-19.

"This has been a long time coming," he said. "But, covid exposed a lot of weaknesses, gaps and vulnerabilities. One of the gaps that became clear was that East Arkansas was not well covered. The other issue is that we had some educational issues."

Crawford reiterated how crucial Arkansas PBS was, alongside the Arkansas Department of Education, in providing Alternative Methods of Instruction for young students during the pandemic.

"We leaned on Arkansas PBS to fill that void. But not everybody was served because there wasn't universal coverage across the state," said Crawford.

Speakers at the announcement Tuesday noted that the network's partnership with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Arkansas Wireless Information Network have made this expansion possible.

Marty Ryall, director of external relations for Arkansas PBS, thanked the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for its ongoing role in the completion of the transmitters.

"That partnership with them made this [tower] really cost-effective in doing this. It saved a lot of money for the state -- which is you -- the taxpayers," said Ryall.

Arkansas PBS spokesman have expressed confidence that the completion of all four transmitters will allow for airwaves in part or all of the 31 counties that previously received little to zero coverage.

The project is projected to be completed by the end of the year.