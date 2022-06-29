Little Rock police earlier this week arrested a man who reportedly returned fire when he was shot at Sunday night.

Police arrested Kentya Rich, 37, Sunday night because he is a convicted felon and should not have had a gun, according to an arrest report.

Rich told police he was driving on 65th Street around 7 p.m. when two men in a white truck pulled up and pointed guns at him, telling Rich they were going to steal his car.

The truck reportedly chased Rich, with the men shooting at him, and Rich fired back, eventually crashing into another vehicle, according to a police report.

A wounded youth was later dropped off at a local hospital by the white truck, but it was unclear who shot that person.

During the investigation, police learned Rich is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person.