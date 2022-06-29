Softball complex shows flood-damage recovery

The Regional Park softball complex is finally starting to see improvements after almost 6 feet of floodwaters severely damaged the park in 2019.

The flood along the Arkansas River that occurred that spring set a record high-water mark and became one of the costliest natural disasters in the state’s history.

Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover provided an update on several park initiatives stating that the FEMA renovation projects were nearing completion.

“FEMA projects are not cut and dry,” said Glover. “It took us two years just to get in motion. It was a strenuous process.” Glover explained how everything had to be documented and they couldn’t touch anything until engineers came to access the damage and provide a specific rehab plan.

“There was a lot of back-office work that had to take place before things were shovel ready,” said Glover.

But once the ball got rolling, Glover said, from the inside out, restoration of the park is happening.

According to Glover, the inside of the baseball facility, concession stand, and bathrooms are complete. The softball complex has also been renovated. From wiring, plumbing, flooring and drywall, Glover said a lot of the foundational work was done first and is complete.

During the 2021 freeze, Glover said they discovered new problems.

“There were a lot of busted pipes in the wall,” said Glover, adding they found at least 16 leaks. “Those buildings were older and we had to go behind cinder blocks to fix those pipes.” The buildings were severely damaged due to termites and mold. Glover said what FEMA didn’t cover in repairs, the Parks and Recreation budget had funding appropriated through the Go Forward Pine Bluff 2017 sales tax.

Glover said while accessing flood damage, he used that opportunity to fix all the problems that stemmed from at least 25 years ago.

Over 600 new individual stadium seats have been installed. The concession stands, umpire’s dressing room, and park offices have been rehabbed. Glover said areas of the fence have been prepared and a security gate has also been installed with surveillance cameras next on the to-do list.

“We have had some theft and some people tried to steal our equipment,” said Glover, adding they have installed new lighting.

Other upgrades include rehabbed dugouts and four brand new pavilions.

With T-ball, youth and adult league softball, and baseball around the corner, Glover said the next phase will begin in the fall which will include fencing, landscaping, and a wall-to-wall chemical program to renovate the fields with Bermuda grass.

The chemical program will also be implemented on the golf courses, currently happening at Harbor Oaks. The flood in 2019 caused significant damage to the premises, including the loss of the irrigation system, and the high water rendered the clubhouse and restaurant unusable.

Harbor Oaks is currently closed due to renovation projects. Glover said the greens have been stripped and there is nothing but dirt and sand at the moment.

“We brought in a golf architect and engineer from Illinois with 30 years of experience,” said Glover. “We have created a team of experts that is helping us get our championship course back.” Glover said the strategic plan included intensive labor for 18 holes of rolling up and removing the greens, spraying and saturating with Roundup weed control in a course of three weeks to make sure everything was dead.

“We are now at the phase where we will be gassing the greens,” Glover said, adding the same process will happen at Jaycee Golf Course after Harbor Oaks is complete, hopefully by September.

“I didn’t want to close them both at the same time, so there would still be somewhere to golf in Pine Bluff,” said Glover.

Glover said Jaycee Golf Course is undergoing a major construction overhaul that will take a three-year, five-year, and 10-year plan for a complete turnaround that won’t be cheap.

Glover said he was challenged with the rehabilitation task when he came on board as a director in July 2018. The golf pro shop building was in disarray, and there were overgrown weeds across the golf course, Glover said, noting that the conditions were “beyond awful.” Glover said there were 30 years of neglect but there have been significant improvements since his tenure. “It’s not possible to get everything done in nine months,” he said.

Glover said he is currently exhausting all avenues and said Jaycee Golf Course does need an irrigation system that has been lacking for at least 25 years. “The foot valve is so corroded, they have to cut it off with a welder,” he said.

Other park upgrades include the Townsend Park Pavilion which received a fresh slab of concrete and lighting installed at the fields.

Saracen Landing pavilion rooftops have also all been replaced.

“Our goal is to become the park mecca of Arkansas,” said Glover, who is looking to host quality tournaments. “In order for that to happen, we have to have usable, playable, safe resources and right now we have the assets but they’re outdated.” Glover said the infrastructure has to be updated and brought up to code in order to provide quality parks for citizens and visitors.

“We want everything that we envisioned to be something the city can be proud of,” said Glover. “We are fixing the infrastructure. We want people to enjoy their parks. We don’t want to bring them into something substandard. They deserve the very best.”



