Springdale City Council shares federal funding with nonprofits

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale City Council on Tuesday agreed to share $117,031 of federal grant money among eight nonprofit agencies working to help residents of the city.

The money is 13.6% of the $857,593 the city will receive for the fiscal year 2022 through the Community Development Block Grant program of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Dean Allen, community development program manager for the city.

The council voted 6-0 to approve the entire action plan for the 2022 money, which includes $365,000 for housing rehabilitation, $300,000 to replace the field at the Miracle League Field and $75,000 for administrative costs.

Allen noted that he planned to increase the money for nonprofits to 15% -- the maximum allowed -- next year.

Historically, the council has allotted only 10% of the program money for nonprofit agencies, said Jeff Watson, a 24-year member of the council. The c ouncil preferred to put that extra 5% to the housing rehabilitation program.

"It's always been my thought that the purpose of the CDBG program was for housing," Watson said. "But everyone tonight had very appropriate requests. And I'm not against giving money to nonprofits."

Council member Kevin Flores noted that more nonprofit agencies are applying as the need in the community has grown with the population. He also noted the increase in recipients might have come from the city development office's increasing use of social media t0 announce the funds are available. And some groups that might not have had the capacity for federal reporting even five years ago, are ready for that now, he said.

Jennifer Samuel, executive director of Compassion House, said the money her organization would get from the grant program pays for about a month of service for pregnant teens and teen mothers who have nowhere else to go.

Flores asked what happened if she didn't get the money. "I would have to go find it somewhere else," Samuel said.

A woman representing the Feed the 479 food pantry said her organization spends 100% of the money on food. She said, that during the two hours the organization was open Monday, the pantry fed 110 families. The woman did not share her name with the council.

That number of families served keeps growing month to month, the woman said. But she does not correlate the increasing need with the growth in Northwest Arkansas. Rather, the constantly rising food costs have left working families deciding whether to fill the car with gas to get to work or go to the grocery store, she said.

"This is one of a few ways we can directly help our community," Flores said. "And it's not our money. It's federal money."

Community Development

Nonprofit agencies applying for grants:

• Veterans of Foreign Wars, $9,000

• Bread of Life, $24,000

• Community Clinic, $12,000

• Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life, $7,300

• CASA of NWA, $10,000

• Compassion House, $20,731

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, $10,000

• Feed the 479, $24,000

Source: Springdale



