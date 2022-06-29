State fines Omni CEO for defying green laws

The Colorado developer who owns more than 1,600 lots in Diamondhead agreed to pay the state a $5,400 civil penalty for violating environmental protection laws.

The fine was part of the consent administrative order Omni Home Builders entered into with the state Division of Environmental Quality last month. Failing to abide by the agreement subjects Omni to additional fines of up to $1,000 a day.

The Garland County tax collector's office said Omni has yet to pay 2020 real estate taxes that were due in October. It owes $64,174 in taxes, penalties and interest on more than 900 of its Diamondhead parcels. Omni CEO Mark Lane told The Sentinel-Record in December the nonpayment was the result of an accounting department "oversight."

Lane said Monday that the unpaid taxes were "being taken care of."

The civil penalty he agreed to is a fraction of the $9,850 fine DEQ proposed in November 2020. The $5,400 will be reduced by half if payment is submitted within 20 days of Omni's receipt of the consent administrative order.

Omni came under scrutiny in late 2019 after numerous complaints about its logging in the gated community were lodged with state environmental regulators. A subsequent inspection determined Omni's activities required a stormwater construction general permit. The state said Omni's failure to obtain a permit violated the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Control Act and rules governing the state's administration of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System.