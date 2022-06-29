Super Quiz: Alexander the Great

1. Name any one year in which Alexander lived.

2. He was tutored by this Greek philosopher until the age of 16.

3. Why did he succeed his father at age 20 in 356 B.C.?

4. Alexander defeated King Darius III and conquered this empire.

5. In 326 B.C., he invaded this "country."

6. Why did Alexander eventually stop his advance and turn back?

7. Alexander died in this city, which he had planned to make his capital.

8. How many full siblings did Alexander have?

9. Where is the largest city named after him?

ANSWERS

1. 356-323 B.C.

2. Aristotle

3. His father (Philip II) was assassinated.

4. Persian Empire (Achaemenid Empire)

5. India (present-day Afghanistan and Pakistan)

6. His troops were exhausted and homesick.

7. Babylon

8. One (a sister named Cleopatra)

9. Alexandria, Egypt