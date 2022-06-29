UNDER THE RADAR: Greenbrier’s Carter McElhany

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Greenbrier’s Carter McElhany.

Class: 2023

Position: Wide receiver

Size: 5-7, 155 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 32 receptions for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns, had 227 yards on kickoff returns and 1 touchdown, and 72 yards on punt returns. Timed at 10.88 seconds in the 100 meters.

Offers: Air Force, Army, Hendrix

Coach Randy Tribble:

“Carter is a great receiver and catches everything that’s thrown to him. His speed and quickness is elite. Just a total difference maker because of the speed, and I think he’s enhanced his speed and quickness this offseason. The last two prospect camps I believe he’s been at he’s clocked a 4.3 something (in the 40-yard dash).

“He really works hard on making himself better.”