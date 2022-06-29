USDA makes $200M available for specialty crop farmers

Up to $200 million is now available to help specialty crop growers pay for food safety and food certification programs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week.

The funding will offset costs for specialty crop growers who incur eligible on-farm food safety program expenses to obtain or renew food safety certification this year or in 2023.

The Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops Program will cover a percentage of certification and related expenses for each year, so farmers can comply with regulatory requirements and meets buyers' requirements to sell their products.

Specialty growers may only use a backyard to a few hundred acres to grow crops, Arkansas Farm Bureau Director of Commodity Activities & Economics John McMinn said. They market their products direct to consumer in Arkansas, such as farmer's markets, grocery stores or an online outlet or website.

Alongside a rise in demand for locally grown food over the past decade, there's been increased awareness about food safety, McMinn said.

"Not only do people want to know where their food is coming from, but they want to know how it's grown and that it's safe to eat for them and their families," he said.

Because produce farmers are legally liable for the safety of their products, certification via the federal government's food safety program Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) is intended to reduce legal involvement and allow farmers to sell their produce to most retailers via developing a food safety plan.

Displaying the GAP certification label on their table at a farmer's market may lead to increased sales for specialty growers, McMinn said.

"Each year, it becomes a bigger deal, more retailers and stores and customers across the country are requiring it or at least demanding it in some way or another," McMinn said.

"To have that (food safety) audit done on your farm every year, it's not only just writing a check, it's also time away from your farm that you're having to give towards the audit," McMinn said.

The buyers themselves, such as Walmart, Kroger or an Arkansas school system, may also have their own food safety certification requirements.

"There's a few different ones out there," McMinn said.

Specialty growers in Arkansas produce tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, watermelon, squash, zucchini, peaches, apples, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, spinach, kale, asparagus and cut flowers. Sweet potatoes are the biggest specialty crop grown in Arkansas.

"Each one of these different crops have a lot of different requirements as to how they are able to grow, they could be in greenhouses, they could be in indoor facilities, they could be out in a field, it's completely different," McMinn said.

Some specialty growers will also diversify into livestock, such as cattle, chickens, turkeys, goats or sheep.

USDA's Farm Service Agency will accept applications for the 2022 program year from now until Jan. 31, 2023. Applications for the 2023 program year have not yet been announced.

More information on the program can be found at https://bit.ly/3bnFNT5.



