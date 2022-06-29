Walgreens abandons Boots deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance is abandoning the sale of the Boots drugstore chain in the U.K. citing "unexpected and dramatic change" in the global financial markets since starting the sales process in January.

The American healthcare group had been in talks with a consortium between Reliance Industries Ltd. and Apollo Global Management Inc. over the more than $6.1 billion sale of Britain's biggest pharmacy chain.

As a result of "market instability severely impacting financing availability, no third party has been able to make an offer that adequately reflects the high potential value of Boots," Walgreens said in a statement Tuesday. The recent strong performance of Boots, and its key No7 beauty brand, is also behind the decision to retain the business, the company added in the statement.

The Boots sale was considered a litmus test for deal making in the U.K. with credit markets becoming increasingly fragile. The easy financing conditions that supported a series of debt-fueled takeovers of British companies last year have mostly come to an end. Banks have been cutting their exposure to leveraged loans for risk of being saddled with debt that they can't sell to investors. That's cast a shadow over at least $25 billion of transactions in Europe.

This year, banks have run into problems offloading $8.04 billion of debt tied to Clayton Dubilier & Rice's take-private of U.K. supermarket chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets. The focus is now on how the financing will come together for deals including the possible $6.09 billion sale of U.K. gas station operator Motor Fuel Group Ltd. Meanwhile, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has been struggling to attract bidders for its $7 billion infant nutrition unit.

The Reliance-led consortium had been the frontrunner to buy Boots although the amount they offered was still short of the valuation of about $8.5 billion that Walgreens had been seeking initially. Their main competitor in the bidding was a consortium of Britain's billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, although the race between the two lost steam as financing markets became weighed down by concerns around inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Boots has a sprawling web of more than 2,000 stores on U.K. high streets, and many of them need to be renovated and adapted to changing consumer trends. Boots has also been slow to catch up with online shopping, just one of the areas where investment is needed. There are also billions in pension guarantees that would have to be taken on.

"The board and I remain confident that Boots and No7 Beauty Company hold strong fundamental value, and longer term, we will stay open to all opportunities to maximize shareholder value for these businesses and across our company," said Walgreens Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer.