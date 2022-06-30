2 die in interstate accidents in Little Rock

Two men were killed in separate crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Michael Heer, 55, of Mabelvale was killed about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday when his 2005 Cadillac Escalade veered off Interstate 30 near University Avenue in Little Rock.

Heer's vehicle traveled in the median before leaving the road again at the overpass onto University Avenue, where it struck a concrete barrier and overturned, catching fire.

Clayton Cannon, 25, of White Hall died just before 6:40 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his 2019 Kawasaki on Interstate 440 in Little Rock.

The motorcycle crossed the middle and right lanes before hitting the concrete barrier, throwing Cannon over the side of the overpass.

State troopers investigating each crash reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.