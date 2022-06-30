2022 NFL schedule

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 11

New Orleans at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Carolina, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, noon (CBS)

New England at Miami, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville at Washington, noon (FOX)

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

NY Giants at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

LA Chargers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 18

Miami at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Washington at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

Carolina at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

New England at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Buffalo, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 25

New Orleans at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Houston at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Baltimore at New England, noon (FOX)

Cincinnati at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Las Vegas at Tennessee, noon (FOX)

Philadelphia at Washington, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Denver, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs. New Orleans, 8:30 a.m. (NFLN)

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Cleveland at Atlanta, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, noon (FOX)

Seattle at Detroit, noon (FOX)

LA Chargers at Houston, noon (CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon (FOX)

Chicago at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Carolina, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 3

LA Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 9

NY Giants vs. Green Bay, 8:30 a.m. (NFLN)

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Houston at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Detroit at New England, noon (FOX)

Seattle at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

Miami at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Washington, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 16

San Francisco at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

New England at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Green Bay, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Miami, noon (FOX)

Cincinnati at New Orleans, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, noon (FOX)

Carolina at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at LA Chargers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Atlanta at Cincinnati, noon (FOX)

Detroit at Dallas, noon (CBS)

NY Giants at Jacksonville, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Washington, noon (FOX)

NY Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Buffalo, LA Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN Plus)

At Wembley Stadium, London

Carolina at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Chicago at Dallas, noon (FOX)

Miami at Detroit, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Las Vegas at New Orleans, noon (CBS)

New England at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)

Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

NY Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Kansas City, LA Chargers

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 6

LA Chargers at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Miami at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Carolina at Cincinnati, noon (FOX)

Green Bay at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at New England, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Washington, noon (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, NY Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, 8:30 a.m. (NFLN)

At Allianz Arena, Munich

Minnesota at Buffalo, noon (FOX)

Detroit at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at Miami, noon (CBS)

Houston at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, noon (FOX)

Denver at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

LA Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, NY Jets

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Chicago at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Carolina at Baltimore, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Washington at Houston, noon (FOX)

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at New England, noon (CBS)

LA Rams at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

Detroit at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh , 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

At Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

OPEN Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Denver at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, noon (FOX)

Baltimore at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Houston at Miami, noon (CBS)

Chicago at NY Jets, noon (FOX)

Cincinnati at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Washington, noon (FOX)

LA Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon (CBS)

Denver at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Minnesota, noon (CBS)

Washington at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Seattle at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Arizona, Carolina

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at LA Rams, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 11

NY Jets at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Houston at Dallas, noon (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Philadelphia at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Miami at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 17

TBD, noon (NFLN)

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 7:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday Pool

Miami at Buffalo, TBD, TBD

Baltimore at Cleveland, TBD, TBD

Indianapolis at Minnesota, TBD, TBD

Atlanta at New Orleans, TBD, TBD

NY Giants at Washington, TBD, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 18

Pittsburgh at Carolina, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Kansas City at Houston, noon (CBS)

Dallas at Jacksonville, noon (FOX)

Detroit at NY Jets, noon (FOX)

Arizona at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 19

LA Rams at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 16

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Atlanta at Baltimore, noon (FOX)

Detroit at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Buffalo at Chicago, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Seattle at Kansas City, noon (FOX)

NY Giants at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Cincinnati at New England, noon (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay at Miami, noon (FOX)

Denver at LA Rams, 3:30 p.m. (CBS/Nick.)

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 26

LA Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, noon (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Miami at New England, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Washington, noon (FOX)

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

NY Jets at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, January 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 7

TBD, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

TBD, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, January 08

TBD, noon (CBS)

TBD, noon (FOX)

TBD, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

TBD, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Game Pool

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, TBD, TBD

New England at Buffalo, TBD, TBD

Minnesota at Chicago, TBD, TBD

Baltimore at Cincinnati, TBD, TBD

Detroit at Green Bay, TBD, TBD

Houston at Indianapolis, TBD, TBD

Tennessee at Jacksonville, TBD, TBD

NY Jets at Miami, TBD, TBD

Carolina at New Orleans, TBD, TBD

NY Giants at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, TBD, TBD

Dallas at Washington, TBD, TBD

LA Chargers at Denver, TBD, TBD

Kansas City at Las Vegas, TBD, TBD

Arizona at San Francisco, TBD, TBD

LA Rams at Seattle, TBD, TBD

NOTES

• Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

• Amazon and ESPN Plus are streaming services