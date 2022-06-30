3 sports keep PA's Kel Busby grinding

As a three-sport athlete, Pulaski Academy junior quarterback Kel Busby has little time to take part in college camps to help his recruitment.

Busby, 6-2, 195 pounds, has a baseball offer from Arkansas as a right-handed pitcher.

He was able to attended an Arkansas’ football prospect camp last year and showed a nice arm. He also recorded 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 9-foot broad jump and 30-inch vertical.

Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Baylor, Rice, Pittsburgh, Missouri and Auburn invited him to camps this summer. But because of his schedule, he wasn’t able to attend any college camps.

“I’ve been told I have the skills and measurable that are needed to pursue college athletics,” Busby said. “I have several schools interested and reach out wanting me to attend these events, but my athletic schedule hasn’t allowed it. I hate it and I wish I could do it all. I know this isn’t the current trend in recruiting.

"But, who knows, maybe I can buck that trend and show that multi-sport athletes can succeed without going to all the combines, camps. I guess time will tell.”

The nephew of former Razorback and All-Southwest Conference safety Bo Busby, Kel is credited by Prep Baseball Report for hitting 87 mph on the radar gun as a freshman and 89 mph as a sophomore.

He had a 5-2 record, finished with an ERA of 0.96 and had 65 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings as a freshman. Opponents hit .132 against him.

As a sophomore, he started 12 games and had a 6-2 record with a 1.55 ERA along with 86 strikeouts in 58 innings. He held opponents to a .158 batting average.

Busby, who also plays basketball for Pulaski Academy, is expected to take over as starting quarterback for the Bruins this fall.

“I’ve had several ask me about my plans going forward in the recruiting process,” Busby said. “For now, I plan on continuing to play as many high school sports as I can. Because of my commitment to the sport that is currently in season, it has made it difficult to attend the combines, camps to be evaluated to play at the next level. Missing practice, workouts or even games to attend camps, combines is not an option for me.

“I’ve committed myself to helping make my high school team be the best it can be. That means I will be fully present and focused with my team. Every season and sport has its own set of skills and I feel that is part of what helps me to be a better athlete.”